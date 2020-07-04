Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State government house has been hit with the dreaded coronavirus as several top officials of the State Government as well as cooks and house maids of the Governor’s lodge have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Samuel Ortom who announced this on Saturday while addressing newsmen in Makurdi listed the affected top government officials to include Secretary to the Benue State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor, Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde, the Head of Service, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke as well as the Vice Chairman of the State Action Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Achinge among others.

Ortom whose wife, Eunice had announced on Friday night that she and their son as well as some members of her staff tested positive for the disease however disclosed that his own result returned negative.

The Governor said despite his negative test result, he would be going into self isolation pending when another test would be carried out on him in the next few days.

“It is no longer news that my wife and our son tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. Several of my aides, cooks, and maids have also tested positive for COVID-19. About a week ago, we decided to test all aides.”

Ortom who lamented that since the ease of lockdown in the state, people are no longer adhering to all the preventive measures hinted that the State Action Committee on COVID-19 would meet next week to review the lockdown.

“What I see in churches, mosques, weddings and other social gatherings since easing of lockdown is very disheartening. Issues of maintaining social distancing is very important. It is better to preserve lives.

“The COVID-19 committee will seat early next week to take drastic decisions and review as it affects opening of religious places, markets and schools.

“Testing positive to COVID-19 is not a death sentence. Many around the world and even in Benue who were isolated and treated have been discharged.

“Not everybody can contract COVID-19. I’m in the same house with my wife and everybody has tested positive except me.

He urged all Benue people, government officials and journalists to make themselves available for testing stressing that early knowledge of ones status helps to heal faster.

“I am here to let Benue people know that COVID-19 is not death sentence. As a result of this, I will be going into self isolation from now and after three or four days, there will be a repeat test for me.

Our correspondent reports that the Government House was on Saturday morning decontaminated after Governor Samuel Ortom’s wife, son and some of her staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 97 after the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 32 new cases in Benue on Friday night.