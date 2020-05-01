ADEWOLE KEHINDE

Nigeria may have recorded a major breakthrough to tackling the Covid 19 pandemic as Scientists in the Faculty of Science, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, on Friday disclosed to newsmen that they have developed a herbal mixture: “that has the potential to be active against COVID-19.”

According to a press release signed by the Dean, Faculty of Science Federal University Oye Ekiti, Professor Olayide Lawal, the lead researcher of the Anti-Covid 19 herbal drug team is Dr. Lawrence Okoror of the department of Microbiology who is a consultant to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Prof. Lawal said: ” The mixture had been tested against several viruses before the outbreak of COVID-19 and had shown to be effective against some Adenoviruses, Rhino viruses, influenza and other respiratory viruses as well as effective against tumors. This product of rigorous research output has been submitted to Nigerian Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development.

“Federal University Oye Ekiti has demonstrated tenacious commitments towards the advancement of research, most especially in areas of Science and Technology. The university is known for providing the right ambience for scientists to come up with result-oriented findings. The Dean of Science posited that the Federal Government should look inward for solution to the virulent and ravaging COVID-19. He further stated that Nigeria can take a cue from Madagascar that is using locally developed mixture to treat Covid-19 that is yielding good result,” he assured.