The State Hospital, Ota in Ogun has set-up a committee to work out recommend measures, which its workers could adopt to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease.

Dr Shomade Taofeek, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota on Thursday.

Taofeek said that the committee was tasked with updating the staff with information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the hospital management had also put in place measures to prevent the patient-to-staff transmission of the disease, especially those directly in the line of risk.

Taofeek reiterated the need for staff and everyone to strictly follow the guidelines of regular hand washing, use of hand sanitisers, face mask and maintaining social distance while within the hospital premises.

He also advised hospital workers, who are not on duty, to refrain from loitering within the premises or visiting colleagues and friends.

“We do not encourage staff, who are not on duty, to come to the premises to visit friends to prevent them from getting into trouble,’’ Taofeek said.

The CMD also warned staff from taking home clothes worn at work to avoid possible transmission of infectious diseases to their families.

“Don’t create problems for your family members by carrying the clothes worn at work to your home.’’

He also urged the hospital’s personnel to buy shoes that could be washed after the day’s work so as to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

Taofeek said that when people complied with all the preventive measures put in place, “the virus will develop what is called ‘Community-Acquired Immunity’ and burn itself out’’. (NAN)