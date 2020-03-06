The Management of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, has expanded the hospital’s isolation centre in preparatory for any reported case of COVID-19 in the state.

Dr Hassan Ikrama, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of DASH, said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

NAN reports that DASH being one of the tertiary health facilities in the state had been equipped with the necessary kits to handle any reported case of infectious diseases before now.

He said that the centre that was being used for the treatment of Lassa fever victims had been expanded to be used for any reported case of COVID-19.

“The response team set up by the state government to handle any reported case of COVID-19 will use the same isolation centre and facilities used for the treatment of victims that had Lassa fever.

“We have made adequate arrangement presently for the isolation of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“You know that we are still dealing with Lassa fever in the state, and the preparation of the isolation centre to be able to handle cases of Lassa fever started three months ago.

“So, it is the same isolation centre and facilities that we will be using to handle people suspected to be having COVID-19.

“We have expanded it and moved it to another section of the hospital which is bigger and better prepared to handle any case of Lassa fever again or COVID-19,” the CMD said.

He said that the members of the public should maintain personal and environmental hygiene in order not to be infected with transmitted diseases.

Dr Ikrama also assured the public that the hospital had the personnel and facilities to tackle any outbreak in case it happened. (NAN)