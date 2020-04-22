TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike, has disclosed that a 61-year old hotel manager is the third case of Coronavirus in the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the case had attended to his boss when he returned from Abuja in February and mysteriously died.

Professor Chike stated this in Port Harcourt.

He said that the 61-year-old had been evacuated to a treatment centre for further management while his contacts would be adequately traced.

“The hotel manager was in one of the hotel suites in Rivers State. He resides here. We are still unravelling his contacts and history.

“I must tell you the public, a lot of people have become evasive because it took us time to come to this particular patient because of the level of evasiveness and we are not very comfortable about that. We are not happy about that.

“Some of the questions we are asking now are also the questions we are following up on him and we assure you that every stone must be unturn to make sure that we get to the root of everything,” he said.

He dismissed insinuations that people could walk in for a test without being in contact with suspected COVID-19 patient.

The 61-year-old hotel manager is the third case recorded in the state. The first and second cases were 19 year-old model and 62-year-old retiree respectively, who tested positive for the virus.

But, they were evacuated to the state treatment centre at Ogali-Eleme where they were treated and discharged.