Chinenye Anuforo [email protected]

As many companies strive to find their footing after several weeks of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, business leaders have been urged to explore integrating digital innovations in the day-to-day operations of their business, as a means to cut off bottlenecks, and ensure attainment of quicker recovery and growth.

This advice was given by the founder of SIZA Creative Consulting Ltd, a digital advertising agency, Isabella Davanzo, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, recently in Lagos.

Prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, Nigerians were accustomed to the rush hours, leaving from home to office, and navigating through hectic traffic to meet organisational obligations on time. However, Davazo, hinted that organisations can gain more if they inculcate digital innovation in their operations, and transition towards using technologies like working collaboratively on Google Docs, or having virtual online meetings through Skype and Zoom.”These digital tools have always been readily available to us. Yet many enterprises we have worked with were uncomfortable with them.”

Citing an example with the challenges of Lagos’s hectic traffic, Davanzo, said adopting digital integration would not only help companies to save costs and time but also eliminate stresses faced by both business managers and staffs when on the move for various company duties. “In 2016, it was suggested that traffic jams cost the city of Lagos N42 billion each year and with the ban on Okada and Keke, we anticipate that this cost would continue to multiply. Also, the Lagos traffic is one major reason why our meetings barely ever start on time. It adds to the constant stress we live under in our attempts to micro-manage employees, suppliers, third-party contractors, etc. On a larger scale, it is considered as a sub-branch of the infamous phenomenon known as ‘African Time.’ Also, studies reveal that Lagos commuters lose an estimated 75 per cent of weekly working hours to traffic. So, why can’t we work from home instead of waste such valuable time stuck in traffic? This question has been ringing in our ears ever since. Time management is a crucial skill in operating a business successfully and living an overall productive life. Traffic hits both people and firms, this way, it also reduces overall economic output.”

Davanzo said, if companies are able to integrate digital methods of doing business into their operations, it would help them manage their time more efficiently, increase their productivity, reduce waste and lower their running costs. “The success of any organisation is based on its ability to adapt and evolve to changing times. And we at Siza are poised to be part of the solution. We are excited to offer companies of all sizes the support they need to shift to the digital management of their business operations. This is the future of all businesses and we are ready to help guide companies to the next level in a new economic environment,” she said.