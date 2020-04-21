Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm. Since the outbreak in Wuhan China in December 2019, over two million cases have been recorded, with over 130,000 lives lost.

Governments across the globe have enforced lockdown measures to flatten the curve of COVID-19. New normal (way of transaction) has emerged: online shopping is now the safest channel for buying, selling and distribution of essential and hygiene products necessary for daily survival.

In Africa where access to e-Commerce is still relatively low, Jumia has introduced some initiatives and strategic partnerships to keep life going for people and drive safety measures. We examine seven of such initiatives here:

Price slash & free delivery on hygiene products: Under its ‘Stay Safe’ Campaign, Jumia entered a partnership with Reckitt Benckiser and Procter & Gamble (P&G) to enable customers to have access to hygiene products on its platform for Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown. One of the key elements of the partnership is that Jumia is taking 0% commission on essential products from Reckitt Benckiser, and there is free delivery on select SKUs from P&G. Jumia also sealed a partnership deal with global beverage manufacturer, Coca-Cola to provide access for consumers to shop for their essentials and enjoy price discounts on selected products.

Contactless Delivery and Cashless Payment: To align with global best practice, Jumia came up with social distancing measures, including contactless delivery for prepaid packages on the platform that enable consumers to make prepaid payments for products online via JumiaPay and get them delivered without a direct body contact or cash exchange with the delivery agent.

Support for the health system in Africa: Jumia offered African governments to use its last-mile delivery network for the distribution of supplies to healthcare facilities and workers. In addition to offering its logistics and supply-chain network, Jumia is collaborating with health ministries in several countries to use its website and mobile platforms to share COVID-19 related public service messages.

Donation of Health Kits: As part of its contributions to the safety of health workers at the forefront of COVID-19 battle, Jumia donated certified face masks to health ministries in Kenya, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Nigeria, Uganda and others.

Hygiene sensitization: In partnership with Lagos State Government, Jumia Nigeria launched #MyHandsAreSafe Challenge to help Nigerians learn and imbibe thorough and regular hand washing habits which is a very potent tool in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

25% cut off co-founders salary: The two co-CEOs and co-founders of the company, Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec, voluntarily accepted a 25% salary cut to support the company during the COVID-19 crisis.

Intervention Fund for #JumiaHeroes: Jumia established a voluntary fund for the frontline staff carrying out essential duties every day in its offices, warehouses, delivery hubs during the COVID-19 crisis and also those who may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are made up of voluntary and confidential donations from its employees.