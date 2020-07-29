LAWN is currently implementing a project called Nigeria Afghanistan Localised Preparedness Emergency Response (C19 NALPER) to check the impacts of COVID-19 on IDPs, returnees and vulnerable populations in hard to reach areas of Nigeria and Afghanistan. The benefiting homes in Kaduna are getting N22,000 per month between July and October this year totaling N88,000 per home.

Already, the beneficiaries were happy with the development especially, as most of them were excluded from both the federal and state governments palliative care.

Expressing his happiness at one of the venues for the distribution of the palliative care, Idon Hanya Primary school, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, Village Head of Idon, Dambawa Idon, said, his people were likely to invest the money in agriculture.

“The money was coming in good time because this is raining season and planting is at its peak. Some of us are using the money to buy farm input like fertilizer, improved seedlings and chemicals.

“We want to appreciate the people doing this for us at this critical time in the history of our state”, he said.

As far as 60-year-old Ramatu Shuaibu was concerned, she would stop going out to hustle for survival on a daily basis and use the money to start grinding business where she lives.

She said, “I confirmed the money. It is N22,000 which they told us will continue to October. I will buy a grinding machine with the money so I will not have to go out to struggle before getting what I will eat”.

A physically challenged Iliya Tambaya who is also benefitting from the gesture said, “I am shoemaker who needs some materials to enable me to do my business better. With this money, I will invest it in the business.”