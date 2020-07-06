Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State, Patrick Ukah, on Monday, disclosed how various classes will re-open for academic activities across public and private schools in the state.

Ukah said the reopening will be in line with the directive of the Federal Government that only graduating classes, that is primary six pupils, JS 111 and SS111 students who have external examinations will resume classes, first before others.

Already, a meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday between the federal and state governments officials to fine-tune modalities for the re-opening of schools.

The commissioner in a statement said several meetings have been ongoing with critical stakeholders in the educational sector in the state, geared towards the eventual reopening of schools.

According to him, the educational advancement of students and pupils in the state is of paramount importance to the state government.

He, however, added that the necessary protocols to curtail the continued spread of the COVID-19 infection must be in place before schools will re-open.

Ukah advised students to continue to take advantage of the state government’s teleclass educational programmes on several radio and television stations in the state to update themselves in their academic studies.

He advised Deltans to disregard those who are posting fake dates that schools will re-open in the state, describing their action as not only unauthorized but meant to deceive members of the public.

The commissioner stated that once all modalities for the safe re-opening of schools in the state are concluded, a date will be announced officially for the re-opening.