Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta, Patrick Ukah, yesterday, disclosed how various classes will re-open for academic activities across public and private schools in the state.

Ukah said the reopening will be in line with the directive of the Federal Government that only graduating classes, that is primary six pupils, JS111 and SS111 students who have external examinations will resume classes, first before others.

Already, a meeting has been scheduled for today between the federal and state governments officials to fine-tune modalities for the re-opening.

The commissioner, in a statement, said several meetings have been ongoing with critical stakeholders in the educational sector geared towards the eventual – of schools.

According to him, the educational advancement of students and pupils is of paramount importance to the state government.

He, however, added that the necessary protocols to curtail the continued spread of COVID-19 must be in place before schools will re-open.

Ukah advised students to continue to take advantage of the state government’s tele-class educational programmes on several radio and television stations in the state to update themselves in their academic studies.

He advised Deltans to disregard those who are posting fake dates that schools will re-open, describing their action as not only unauthorised but meant to deceive the public.

The commissioner said once all modalities for the safe re-opening of schools are concluded, a date will be announced officially.