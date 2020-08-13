Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has attributed the sustained efforts to deliver projects in the state in spite of effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies, to prudent fiscal planning and discipline.

Okowa spoke shortly after inspecting the level of work in Section C of Ughelli-Asaba road dualisation and DBS and Isho roads, Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of work by the contractors, adding that Ughelli-Asaba Road was of great economic importance to the state because of its accessibility to the Warri Port and the Onitsha market.

According to the governor, when completed, the road will encourage more commercial activities in the state as more traders will channel their imports through the Warri ports to Onitsha market.

He said the state government was able to keep contractors on site in spite of the harsh effects of the pandemic because of fiscal discipline and re-adjustment of work plans with the contractors.

“We do know that we have financial challenges all over the world and Nigeria and Delta are no exceptions, but we have been speaking to our contractors to continue to stay on site.

“What we do now is to pay gradually because we have a well worked-out programme, and in all fairness to the contractors, they are cooperating with us. We don’t want them to leave the site because it will cause workers to lose jobs,” he said.