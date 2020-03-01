Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Mr Abdulraheem Inobemhe Musa, a Nigerian, is undergoing a doctoral degree in international law at the Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Wuhan, China.

In this interview with Sunday Sun, Musa opened up on the outbreak of the Coronavirus from Wuhan, China, where he lives, saying that he had no intention to be evacuated from the city.

Musa, a native of Agbede in Etsako West Local Government Area, Edo State, disclosed that Wuhan is calm and peaceful, even as he said he had no regret choosing China as a country of study.

What has been your experience so far since the outbreak of the 2019 novel Coronavirus in Wuhan?

Since the advent of the Coronavirus in Wuhan, China, I, at first, experienced a lot of anxiety and apprehension. But as the days went by, I am now calm and at ease due to better understanding and preventive measures open to us on how to prevent ourselves from getting infected with the virus and also how to manage ourselves during this time.

How did you receive the news?

I was very sad when I heard the news as I felt that my life was at risk.

Were you scared when you heard the news of the outbreak?

Yes, I was scared when I heard the news.

Why didn’t you leave Wuhan immediately you received the news?

I really don’t know. It didn’t cross my mind. I was thinking of what I could do to try and help citizens of Wuhan, which I consider as my second home to battle the epidemic.

What is your take on the decision by the House of Representatives that the government should not evacuate Nigerians in Wuhan?

I really wasn’t concerned with what they were deliberating on. This is because I wasn’t going to leave Wuhan.

Are you in touch with your family?

Yes, I am in touch with my family everyday.

What is the current situation in Wuhan?

The city is calm and peaceful. There is no evident panic or hysteria. And there is large display of solidarity between the inhabitants.

How are you fairing?

I am fairing and coping well, though it isn’t as rosy as it used to be before the advent of the virus. There is no cause for alarm.

As a PhD student in Wuhan, what do you think led to the outbreak of Coronavirus?

The Coronavirus was said to have started from the sea food market in Wuhan. Human beings got infected from infected animals they unknowingly consumed.

Going by reports in the media, Nigerians in Wuhan are requesting for evacuation from the government. Are you not among those asking for evacuation?

As earlier mentioned, I personally am not thinking about any form of evacuation for myself.

What do you think the Nigerian government should do?

I believe initiating a welfare package for all Nigerians in Wuhan would help Nigerians in Wuhan a long way. I also believe the communication gap between the government and Nigerians in Wuhan should be bridged. This would create a room for better understanding and assessment of the present situation.

Since the outbreak, have you ever nursed any fear of contracting the virus or something unexpected happening to you?

Yes, I have which I consider normal when you are in an environment, which tries to curb and curtail the emergence of a new epidemic.

The Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmad Jidda, was said to have donated 20,000 RMB to Nigerians in Wuhan. How far did the money go in alleviating the shortage of funds Nigerians in Wuhan are said to be grappling with?

It was thoughtful of the ambassador to donate that money to us because it helped us in one way or the other and we appreciated his gesture. But we need more assistance. Some of our citizens are working here and there are also students. The epidemic has affected their means of sustenance.

Why did you choose China in the first place as your country of study?

It was a great opportunity for me to further my education and also experience a wonderful and amazing culture. It is an opportunity I do not regret.