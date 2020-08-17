Multinational automotive manufacturer, Hyundai Motor Company, has pledged the donation of medical equipment and personal protective items worth over USD $2.4 million to countries across the Middle East and Africa, in an effort to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nigeria, where the where the world’s third largest auto maker is represented by Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited, is one of the 37 countries benefitting from the gesture, with the company donating 27,000 items worth N35m that will assist the front-line medical workers and the public during these unprecedented times.

The items allocated to the country include 25,000 face masks and 2,000 protective suits to help the country combat the COVID-19.

The gift was presented to the Lagos State Government towards its COVID relief programme at an event presided over the Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals and Investment to the Governor of Lagos State, Ms.Solape Hammond.

Presenting the medical equipment and personal protective items at the event, the CEO, Stallion Group, Mr. Anant Badjatya, explained that they were part of Hyundai’s commitment to supporting those in need in the region, stating that the protective gears would be distributed to the hospitals supporting COVID care in Lagos.

Remarking that the situation in Nigeria could have been very different if it was not handled with speed and in time by the governing authorities, Badjatya thanked the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his vision, and his able team for efficiently handling the situation with aplomb.

Responding, the Special Adviser commended Hyundai for the huge gesture in helping to fight COVID-19, saying the state government would ensure the PPEs were judiciously distributed to the front-liners in the ‘war’ against the pandemic.

Hammond enjoined other corporate organisations to take a cue from the Hyundai initiative and join the concerted efforts to contain the ravaging COVID-19.

She said it was heartening to see the display of altruism by corporate organisations and individuals reinstalling hope and confidence that humanity shall overcome the challenging situation and emerge stronger.

Hyundai Brand Manager, Mr. Gaurav Vashisht, added that in recent weeks, Hyundai has helped those in need around the world through donations and contributing medical equipment and personal protective items.

Bang Sun Jeong, Vice President, Head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East & Africa HQs, had earlier said: “Caring for humanity has always been at the heart of Hyundai’s vision and having assisted those in need in countries around the world, we are proud to expand our support to countries across the Middle East and Africa region that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“The contributions of personal protective items are another step forward of making a positive difference and we believe if we work together, we can overcome anything.

“We sincerely hope our efforts contribute towards making a difference in this fight. We are committed to supporting the communities in the region, and we hope this helps in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of people.

“We believe if we stay together, we can overcome anything. We hope this pandemic can soon come to an end and we can help people get back to their daily lives.”

Among Hyundai’s initiatives to tackle COVID-19 globally include delivering emergency supplies to medical facilities in China, offering free transportation for the elderly and healthcare professionals in Brazil and providing a fleet of its vehicles to volunteers and self-isolating customers in the UK.

Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited is a member of the Stallion Group, which assembles a range of the brand’s vehicles locally, and has a network of sales and after-sales centres across the country.