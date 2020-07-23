Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday spoke from isolation, assuring the people of the state that he shall come out of his present health status hale and hearty to continue to render services to the state.

Fayemi who passed optimistic message to Ekiti people and Nigerians at large spoke 24 hours after disclosing he tested positive for Coronavirus and in self isolation.

The governor had on Wednesday took to his verified twitter handle and announced that the third results of his COVID-19 tests had turned out positive and had gone into self- isolation immediately.

In a video clip released by his aides, Fayemi appreciated the people for their outpouring of love, prayers and solidarity since he made the announcement.

He said: “This morning, I shared on my twitter handle about my COVID-19 results which came out positive. I have decided to do this for the generality of Ekiti people and to reassure everyone that I am Okay.

“I have basically kept myself, which is the protocol, but only to see my doctor. I want to tell our people that COVID-19 is real, if there are people out there who think there is nothing like that, it is real.

“So, it is important you wear your face masks, wash your hands regularly and maintain social distancing at every opportunity and keep to yourself, that is the least we could do.

“We could only care, it is God who heals. I thank our people for their solidarity and effusive messages of prayers I have received across Ekiti, Nigeria and even from outside Nigeria.

“I shall come out of this healthy and physically back on duty to render services to Ekiti. Thank you”, the governor stated.