Al Adalah and Super Eagles’ midfielder, John Ogu has begged the Federal Government to open the nation’s border for Nigerians abroad, who want to return back to Nigeria.

The former Hapoel Be’er Sheva player expressed his displeasure and dissatisfaction with staying at home and said he was tired of it already. It’s been weeks now since the world is experiencing a slow down of activities, some one partial lock down while others are in total lock down.

Nigeria had since closed her border. This meant no one can enter the nation except if there are some exceptional cases. Sports247 gathered yesterday that the Super Eagles player took to his tweeter page to express his frustration. Staying indoors in another country could be challenging for a Nigerian who grew up Nigeria, so it was not surprising that John wants to return.

The midfielder signed for Al Adalah of Saudi Arabia in January 2020 after being without a club for some months. He was a serial trophy winner with Israeli side, Hapoel Beer Sheeva. He played for Nigeria at the World Cup and the African Cup of Nations in Egypt last year.

Although he is not happy staying at home, Ogu said it is important to obey government’s directive to stay at home and that defaulters have been facing the wrath of the law.

It is pertinent to the remember that the federal government shut all borders into the country in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Isreal, Germany, the U.S, U.K amongst other countries had evacuated some of their citizens from Nigeria.