To cushion the effects of the lock down occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, Ibadan, Oyo State based club, Plat’num Club and Lounge, today, distributed food items and thousands of hands sanitizers to over 2,000 less people.

Beneficiaries of the relief package besieged the Bodija, Ibadan, premises of the club as early as 7am today, with staff of the club, attending to them one after the other to ensure social distancing.

Items distributed included bags of rice, beans and garri as well as groundnut oil, seasonings, salt, noodles, sanitizer and face mask.

Speaking after the items were distributed, Dipo Samuel, who spoke on behalf of the management, said “Plat’num Club and Lounge was only carrying out part of its corporate social responsibility and the club will continue to assist the downtrodden, especially during this period.

“This programme is to support the efforts of the Oyo State government in alleviating suffering of the people, who are affected by the economic crisis caused by the lock down occasioned by the coronavirus.

“Most importantly, it is necessary at this time, to give back to the society that has sustained our club house for this long, and in our own little way, we believe that today, we have affected the lives of some people.”