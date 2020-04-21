The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Tuesday donated palliative items to the Ekiti government to ameliorate the hardship of the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBEDC Osun Regional Head, Mr Akin Ogunleye, who led a delegation to the Government House in Ado Ekiti, said the donation was in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items delivered included semovita, rice and noodles.

Ogunleye commended the proactive measures the federal and state governments had put in place in the fight against the pandemic

”The organisation brought the palliatives to complement government’s efforts, realising that the latter can not alone satisfy the needs and yearnings of the teeming public,” he said.

According to him, the IBEDC, as a law-abidibg corporate and socially responsible organisation, had earmarked about N100million for the project in Oyo, Ogun, Osun and Kwara, Niger, Kogi and Ekiti.

” In addition, we are also supporting the University College Hospital (UCH), one of the major medical facilities within our area of jurisdiction, which had been designated as apex care giver in the COVID-19 battle

” We are committed to providing customers in all the coverage areas regular power supply; as for Ekiti, it is within our remit and control

” Our staff on essential duty, especially the technical crew, are particularly on ground to repair faults promptly

” All these are being done to support the various government initiatives and to help reduce the hardship the lockdown has occasioned on citizens,” he said.

The Secretary to the Government Response Committee, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, who received the items on behalf of the state government, thanked IBEDC for the gesture.

She promised that the palliatives would get to the targeted residents. (NAN)