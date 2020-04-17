Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Towards alleviating the plight of the villagers in this COVID-19 lockdowm, Igbo-Eze North local government area, Enugu State has distributed various food items worth about N8M to the 36 communities in the area.

The items ranging from several bags of rice, semovita, maize, beans, noodles and tubers of yams were contributed from the individual purses of the council chairman, councilors, political office holders, philanthropists, members of Gburugburu Movement and Igbo-Eze North Concerned Citizens, ICC.

Delivering the items yesterday to the traditional rulers and President Generals, PGs of the various communities at the council pavilion, Ogrute, the local government chairman, Prince Ejike Itodo noted that the items came as a response to the clarion call he made to the concerned stakeholders and public spirited individuals in the area.

He noted that it became necessary to assist the villagers cushion the effect of the lockdown noting that they are also cuing into the humanitarian gesture of the state governor, Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who has also rolled out various palliatives for workers and the indigent in the state which some people in Igbo-Eze North have also benefitted from.

Prince Itodo also urged the traditional rulers and the PGs to ensure that the items are distributed equitably to the intended recipients in various communities and villages noting that the donation is not a political party affair or government patronage.

He noted that other public spirited individuals from the area like Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh of Ferotex Group had donated and distributed similar items in the past and also urged for more assistance in this regard.

Member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dr Simon Atigwe prayed the COVID-19 pandemic will not escalate in Nigeria and expressed hope that with the discharge of one person out of the two confirmed case in the state, Enugu will be declared zero case soon.

Atigwe commended the people for adhering to the sit at home directive of the government noting that the items were donated on brothers and sisters basis and not on political matters.

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party in Igbo-Eze North, Chief Alex Urama in a remark noted that the emergence of the youthful Prince Itodo as the council chairman in the area has brought unprecedented goodwill to the people of the area because even those with different political leanings are now working together in the area.

He prayed that the people of the area will not suffer during while the lockdown subsists while the area will also not record any case of the infection since they abide by all the stipulated preventive measures.