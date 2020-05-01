Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

In complementing government efforts towards ensuring that Enugu state doesn’t record more cases of COVID-19, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area has intensified efforts in enforcing total lockdown of all its boundaries with Kogi and Benue States.

Chairman of the local government, Prince Ejike Itodo led officials of the council and the COVID-19 Task Force to the border communities that links Enugu with Benue and Kogi states.

Accompanied by the member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dr Simon Atigwe , Vice Chairman of the council, Ikechukwu Ogbu, health workers and security agents, the team interfaced with the security men on ground.

They ensured no vehicular movement from Kogi to Enugu unless those coming in with food stuff and other essential commodities, who are first subjected to thorough check by the health officers stationed at the boundary.

Speaking after the inspection exercise, Prince Itodo said Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has been very proactive and has put various measures on ground to checkmate the spread of the deadly virus.

He said the state government deserves the support of all and sundry in the battle hence the need for the people to not only adhere to the stipulated guidelines released by the government but defaulters punished accordingly.

The Chairman said all social gatherings including burials and marriage ceremonies remains suspended in the council area in line with state government directives and commended traditional rulers and town union leaders for assisting the government in its implementation.

He said the council would continue on intensive sensitisation to educate people of the area in adhering strictly to all the preventive measures as stipulated by NCDC and ministry of health.

He commended the efforts of the men on ground and urged them to continue with their diligent work and urged patience on the side of the people to overcome the present challenges.