Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

In line with the directive of the state government, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu state, yesterday launched health-conscious campaign and sensitisation against the dreaded COVID-19 viral disease.

Executive Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Prince Ejike Itodo who displayed practical safety methods of avoiding the virus and also distributed safety kits at the local government pavilion, Ogrute , urged all residents to join hands in the fight against the spread of such virus.

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for taking proactive measures against the virus and vowed that the people of the area will help maintain the present zero case status which Enugu State has recorded so far.

The Chairman urged health workers and traditional rulers in the council to take the campaign home to their respective communities even as he urged people to postpone all social engagements and ceremonies till further notice.

A traditional ruler, Igwe Dr Simon Onoja of Ugbaike kingdom, commended the Chairman for the steps taken to fight the spread of the disease in the area and urged him to direct all the churches in Igbo-Eze North to henceforth adhere to the world directive of social distancing.

Head of Department, WASH, Igbo-Eze Eze North, Levi Idoko highlighted that people should be conscious of their environment and report anybody that returns from foreign countries for immediate isolation and quarantine.

Dr. Cyril Adonu further urged the people to always maintain social distance, drink water regularly, avoid handshaking but maintain washing hands properly before and after meal in order to enhance the fight against spread of the deadly virus.

The sensitization campaign as at the time of filing this report has continued in various markets and communities in the area.