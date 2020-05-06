Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Igbo community in Bauchi State has distributed palliative items to their host community towards cushioning the effect of the coronavirus pandemic in the State.

Among items donated were bags of rice, millet, groundnut oil, seasonings and other food items worth several thousands of naira.

In his remarks during the distribution exercise yesterday, the President- General of the Igbo community in the state, Chief Dominic Ifaiyin Nkwocha said that the donation of the items was aimed at complementing the state government’s efforts to reduce the hardship being faced by the people during partial lockdown of the State.

Nkwocha said the donation was also in line with the community’s core areas of competence in assisting the less privileged in the society.

While explaining that the gesture was aimed at strengthening the relationship between the the Igbos and their host community, the President- General said that the palliative provided was in collaboration with the member representing Bauchi central constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon Jamilu Umaru Dahiru.

“We advise every Igbo indigene resident in Bauchi State to cooperate and obey all directives of the state government as regards the COVID-19 pandemic for our safety and the safety of the general public,” Nkwocha said, even as he praised Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for his efforts to combat COVID-19 through ensuring the safety of the citizens,” he said.

In her remarks, Chief (Mrs) Louise Ekemma Igwe, Vice-Chairman, Peoples Club of Nigeria, Bauchi State Chapter appreciated the efforts of the community in providing the palliative towards supporting the present administration of Governor Bala Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi, in reducing the hardship being faced by the people.

According to her, “Bauchi State is not among the total lockdown states but authorities here are advising the public on the need for social/physical distancing and observance of all precautionary measures given by health personnels towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19, and I strongly advise our people to adhere strictly to these measures for the betterment of all.”

Mrs Igwe who is also the chairperson of Ebonyi State Igbo community resident in Bauchi state commended Governor Bala Mohammed for reviewing the lockdown of the state to curtail the spread of coronavirus, appealing to all residents in the state to comply with all directives of the State government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In his brief remarks, Eze Patrick C Anyanwu, Onu Na Ekwuru Imo ll, called for judicious distribution of donations made “to the less privileged in the society”,and enjoined the people irrespective of ethnic or religious background to continue to pray fervently ” for us to overcome this deadly and dreaded pandemic.”

The traditional ruler then commended the Igbo community for the kind gesture and also used the forum to call on other communities, NGOs and philanthropists to emulate the kind gesture of the Igbos especially now that most people are in dire need of every little assistance.