Nigeria’s Premier League stars are facing a possible 30% reduction in wages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although no unanimous agreement has been reached on wages deferrals, positive talks were held on Friday, April 3.

The Premier League released a statement at the end of a Premier League Shareholders meeting confirming that England’s top-flight clubs have unanimously agreed to consult their players on a 30% pay cut.

“In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began, and to protect employment throughout the professional game, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 per cent of total annual remuneration,” the Premier League said in a statement published on their official website.

“This guidance will be kept under constant review as circumstances change.”

Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo, Leicester City duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, Watford pair Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru, and Everton’s Alex Iwobi are among the Nigeria-eligible players set to take a 30 percent wage deferral.

Meanwhile, the Premier League will not resume the 2019-2020 season until it is safe and appropriate to do so.