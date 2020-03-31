Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The IGP was said to have received the result of the test Tuesday, March 31st.

Adamu had opted for the test after coming in contact with the Chief Of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, during the wedding of his son on March 14th.

The IGP was said to have undertaken the test alongside eleven of his close aides.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, said the IGP submitted samples on Friday, March 27th. He listed other officers who also tested negative to COVID-19, include the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, Head of the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, DCP Lanre Ogunlowo, Personal Physician to the IGP, CSP (Dr) Nonye Welle, Medical Officer, Police Clinic, Force Headquarters, Abuja CSP (Dr) Titus Adegbite, Secretary to the IGP, SP Moses Jolugbo and five (5) other close aides to the IGP.

Mba, while noting that policing is a high-contact job with its attendant risks, the IGP enjoins police officers nationwide to adhere strictly to all precautionary and safety measures in the course of their day-to-day activities. He equally enjoins members of the public to voluntarily obey all restriction orders emplaced by the constituted authorities.