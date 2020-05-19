Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders by the Federal Government as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Adamu, gave the directive Tuesday at a virtual conference he held with Zonal Assistant-Inspectors General of Police and State Commissioners of Police at the force headquarters on.

The IGP, while evaluating security reports from various States Commands, charged the Commissioners of Police particularly in States with recent incidents of attacks on communities, to rejig their security architecture to forestall further attacks and keep the communities safe and secure for the citizenry.

While expressing concerns over reports of human rights abuses between the public and personnel of the police, adamu, solicited for mutual respect between the public and members of the Force and charged the Strategic Managers to place more premium on the supervision of police personnel under their watch.

The virtual conference which is the first by the Nigeria Police since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, availed the Force leadership the opportunity to engage the strategic managers, assess the security situation in the country, review operational strategies and take decisive measures aimed at evolving customized security solutions to cope with crime trends and other security challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.