Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has unveiled a new operational guideline for the police and other law enforcement agencies to curb the rising cases of rape, domestic violence, child molestation and incidents gender-based violence in the country.

The IGP, said the operational guidelines have become necessary as it would help coordinate and reshape the conducts of personnel of the police and other law enforcement agencies on the front line of operations in the enforcement of the COVID-19 prevention orders.

Adamu , said it would also serve as a standard code of conduct for police officers in similar operations in the future. Adamu, made this known at the official unveiling of COVID-19 Guidelines / Protocols for Law Enforcement Officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

While noting that the gesture was part of measures put in place to foster a harmonious relationship between the police and members of the public, Adamu said it is also aimed at deepening respect for the rights of citizens, providing a new set of policing tools for tackling emerging crimes like domestic violence, rape, child molestation and other incidents of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Adamu,who lamented the rising cases in domestic violence, rape, defilement, cybercrime etc linked with the COVID-19 restrictions, said: “These unfortunate incidents have prompted the introduction of this operational guidelines which will help to adequately coordinate and reshape the conducts of personnel of the Force and other law enforcement agencies on the front line of operations in the enforcement of the COVID-19 prevention orders.”

He said he had ordered for the strengthening of the Gender-Desk Units and the Juvenile Welfare Centres (JWCs) across the country and deployed more investigative personnel to deal with gender related offences.

He further stated that the Cybercrime Unit of the Force had also been strengthened to deal with cybercrime connected with the COVID-19 pandemic, just as he directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in zonal and state commands as well as heads of police departments/formations to make the guidelines subject of departmental briefings and lectures. The operational guidelines will also serve as a training manual in all police training institutions.

He equally charged the Force Provost Department, the X-Squad, the Force Public Relations Department, the Complaint Response Unit and the Public Complaint Bureau to carry out their oversight roles of adequate evaluation and monitoring of officers to ensure compliance with the guidelines and bring erring personnel to book.