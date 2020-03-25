Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Igwe Nnewi, Dr Kenneth Orizu 111, has restricted visitors to his palace and stopped referring cases to the Palace Arbitration Panel as part of measures to guard against Coronavirus pandemic hitting the traditional institution and his community.

Orizu, who is the Grand Patron Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers also suspended all religious and social gatherings including traditional marriages and burials in the commercial city of Nnewi.

In a statement signed by Prince Obi Orizu and made available to newsmen in Abuja, he ordered the restriction of visitors, suspension of the sittings of the Palace Arbitration Panels, other usual meetings and all occasions involving more than 30 people at the Palace.

Igwe Orizu also urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to all safety procedures as directed by the Nigeria Center for Disease Conte (NCDC), federal and state governments, calling for prayers for the eradication of the scourge and the quick recovery of all those already suffering from it.

According to statement; “As part of efforts aimed at curtailing the continued spread of the pandemic Coronavirus the Igwe of Nnewi, Kenneth Orizu 111, has restricted visitors and the referral of cases to the Palace Arbitration Panel for determination except on extreme emergencies.

“There is also the restriction on visitors and suspension of the sittings of the Palace Arbitration Panels and the General suspension of usual meetings and all occasions involving more than 30 people at the Palace.

“Igwe Orizu the 111 urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to all safety procedures as ordered by the NCDC, federal and state governments, called for prayers for the eradication of the scourge and the quick recovery of all those already suffering from the virus.

“Igwe Orizu the 111 who is the oldest monarch in Africa further advised Nigerians to stick to all the advisory including self isolation and social distancing, the regular washing of the hands with soap and disinfecting with sanitizers as announced by the NCDC and the Federal Ministry Of Health.

“He subsequently cancelled all social gatherings including traditional marriages and burials in the commercial city of Nnewi noting that all visits to the palace. All social and religious gatherings would resume as soon as the pandemic is curtailed.

“He commended the efforts of the federal and state governments in curtailing the virus while commiserating with those suffering from the deadly virus and prayed that God would bring the disease to an end soonest by providing a cure,” the statement read.