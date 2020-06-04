LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Following the relaxation of the ban imposed on worship centres as measures towards curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Council of Ulama of the Ilorin Emirate council has released it position.

It would be recalled that the Kwara State COVID-19 committee had on Wednesday rolled out some conditions to be adopted ahead of the Friday June 5, 2020 worship centres re-opening.

In its resolutions issued shortly after the council meeting held on Thursday, the Secretary Council of Ulama, Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin Mohammed (rtd) said, “The conditions released by the state government are very difficult to adhere to based on our peculiarities.”

According to him, “Majority of stakeholders are about the age limit of 65 years listed for non-participation in prayers/jumat service. In islamic parlance, Imams are the leaders of congregations and majority of them are within the age bracket of 65 and above.

“We also observed that each of the conditions listed by the government cannot be implemented due to the fact they are very difficult to be enforce strictly. We urge the government to allow Jumat mosques to remain closed in the interim and ensure review of the guidelines.”

The group therefore maintained that the actions are taken in line with the safety protocols of the federal government/Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) and advised worshipers to remain law abiding.