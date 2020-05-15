The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has advised Nigerians around the border communities to avoid aiding movements across the area to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Mr Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller General NIS, gave the warning in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, on Friday in Abuja.

He advised the people to guard against such acts to avoid prosecution in line with extant laws of the service.

He said that the NIS and the Navy intercepted 10 Nigerians heading to Cameroon during the border closure to curb communal and State to state spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Few days ago some numbers were arrested and refused departure, this set embarked from Eshiet Village, Adadia Control post Axis in Uruan Local Government Area.

“Two from Cross River and eight from Akwa-Ibom states respectively. The ten were forwarded to health officials for medical checks to ascertain their COVID-19 status and related ailments.

“They were returned to their localities after clearance by the health officials and profiling by the NIS Operatives,” he said.

Babandede, however, directed that intense patrol be stepped up by the Operatives, adding that Commands at the border should be more alert to movement around it.

He added that the service would ensure that no migrant either from within or outside the country escapes arrest since the border closure was still in force. (NAN)