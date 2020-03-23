Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the ban on religious gathering and social distance directed by the federal government, churches in Imo State may soon begin online services as a way of preventing the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Immediate past chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bishop Stafford Nwogu disclosed this to daily Sun in his office.

According to the revered cleric, the measure will help to check the spread of the virus in the state as well as to keep the worship of God going through the ministries.

He said the Christians in the state will strictly comply to the directive of their parent body on religious gathering.

According to Nwogu, ” we will abide by the ban a long as it is not selective of any religion; we may start our services online, so this ban will not hinder our worship of God,” Nwogu said.

He continued: “tlThere will always be a way to continue the ministry of God; we can reduce the services to fifty persons per day of worship, the virus is real and it is better to be alive than dead”.