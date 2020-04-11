Agatha Emeadi

Public-spirited individuals in Orogwe town in Owerri-West Local Government Area of Imo State at the weekend shared the sum of N1,590,000 to vulnerable ones in the town to cushion the pains foisted on them by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The people through the Orogwe COVID-19 Relief Fund initiated by one of them, Sir Goddy Ahuakagha, managing director and chief executive officer of Premier Brokers Limited, touched the lives of 106 less privileged persons in the town.

The relief fund which had the blessing of His Royal Highness, Emma Ejiogu, Eze Oha 2 of Umunwaoha, saw Dr Jojo Onwukwe, former medical director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu as the administrator of the fund.

Dr Onwukwe who first visited the shortlisted beneficiaries of the fund said the exercise was just a scratch as many in the town still need assistance, noting that the Coronavirus pandemic has caused the people great hardship as most of them no longer find work to do.

He, therefore, appealed to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to remember the people of Orogwe town in the distribution of palliatives from the state and Federal Government.

“I went round all the nooks and crannies of our town and almost cried when I saw the whole gamut of people in need. I thank our illustrious sons and daughters who contributed money to this fund, but there is a lot to be given out particularly now there is lockdown in Imo State and people are not going to work.

“I know Governor Hope Uzodinma is a good man and he always has compassion for the less privileged. I am, therefore, using this medium to beg him to please come over to Macedonia and help our people in this period of hunger and need,” he pleaded.