Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, on Sunday, announced that three patients, who tested positive to COVID-19 in the state, had been discharged after treatment.

The governor made the announcement through a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, in Owerri.

The governor said that of the six cases undergoing treatment in the state’s Isolation Centre, two were discharged at the weekend while the index case was discharged earlier, bringing the total to three.

He explained that the three discharged cases, tested negative twice in line with regulations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

”Three COVID-19 patients have been discharged. The number of cases currently under treatment in Imo as at today is four,” the governor stated.

He, however, said that no new cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in the state.

He appealed to the people to abide by the directives already given by the government and the COVID-19 Taskforce in Imo on safety, reiterating his resolve to do all within his constitutional powers to protect the lives of Imo residents. (NAN)