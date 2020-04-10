Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State government has denied approving it’s Diaspora officer, Celia Osakwe-Hibbert to solicit for COVID -19 fund on its behalf to fight against COVID-19 in the state.

According to a press statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, (SGI) Chief Cosmas Iwu, the officer , he said neither sought nor got approval from the governor through the relevant channel before embarking on public solicitation of funds.

Iwu pointed out that there are laid down procedures and channels of communication which the officer ignored.

He said: “The Secretary to the Government of Imo State is of the view that the action of the Diaspora Officer constituted an embarrassment to the government as it was not authorised.”

He, however, warned all appointees of the government to always follow laid down procedures in communication and public statements to protect the image of the government.

Iwu also noted that the governor had already empanelled a COVID-19 committee which is working assiduously to protect the lives of Imo people in line with the measures taken by the state government.

Chief Iwu further said that in as much as the government was not averse to receiving donations from the public, such solicitation of assistance must follow due process and procedures.

He encouraged those willing to further assist the government in it’s determined efforts to tackle the pandemic to do so through the official Account NO: 1022751826, Account Name: Imo State Covid-19, Bank UBA Plc and ignore the one sent out by the Diaspora Office.

The SGI, however, announced that the government was grateful to individuals and corporate bodies that have donated to the COVID-19 fund account approved by the state.