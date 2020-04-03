Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Hoteliers Association has expressed anger at what it described as ill treatment of guests and staff of the Fancy Hotel, Umugwuma, Owerri whose owner, Christogonus Aguwa, allegedly infected with Coronavirus after returning from abroad.

The late Aguwa according to the state chairman of the hoteliers, Chima Chukwunyere, can only believe to have died of coronavirus if he tested positive to the pandemic.

According to Chukwunyere, the deceased died in an isolation centre in Abuja and the authorities he said werre yet to confirm the cause of his death through a medical test.

It would be recalled that the association had earlier notified that the late CEO of Fancy Hotel had been battling with a kidney problem before his departure abroad.

Meanwhile, his staff and over 30 guests quarantined at the hotel after he was isolated at Abuja have complained of starvation and neglect by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the state government.

General Manager of the hotel, who did not want his name mentioned in print and who was also quarantined said they “are not being fair to us; we have been starving for fourteen days they kept us here; no light, we may even die of the worst ailment which is hunger if they don’t come to our aide.”

However, some members of the association have been contributing to the quarantined guests and staff by donating food stuffs and fuel for power generation.

“We want to know who is responsible for the upkeep of these people; what kind of ill treatment is this? They ran out of cooking gas, I had to buy firewood and diesel and some food stuffs for them.

“When I visited them, they showed me the half bag of rice and a chunk of meat worth N500 for thirty people, it’s a shame; I think they should do more than this or let them go, after all non of them has shown any symptoms of the coronavirus,” Chukwunyere said.

