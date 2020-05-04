Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Awaka ancient kingdom in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Akujuobi Osuagwu, has commenced a house-to-house sensitisation against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the twelve wards that make up the community.

Osuagwu, who announced the flag off while receiving the COVID-19 team from his council area, explained that the action was to ensure the message of learning to tackle the virus got to everybody in his area.

The monarch restated that his community was still adhering strictly to the lockdown rules, especially on the ban on social gatherings.

Explaining how they embark on the exercise, Osuagwu said: “The town criers would go round to inform the village and household when they would be visiting; they would wait for us at our appointed time, that way we make sure we reach everybody.

“We are going to their houses one after the other; we know ourselves.

Earlier, the chairperson, for the COVID-19 team, Mrs Ann Dozie, who came on a courtesy call to the royal father, explained that the state government had mandated them to ensure the indigenes of the community were abreast with the realities of the virus.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Ihite community, Eze Ihekwaba, while thanking Governor Hope Uzodimma for creating the committee, urged the members to ensure the government’s objective of tackling the virus was a success.