Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Awaka ancient kingdom in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Akujuobi Osuagwu, have commenced a house-to-house sensitization against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the twelve wards that makes up the Community.

Osuagwu, who announced the flag-off yesterday while receiving the COVID-19 team from his council area, explained that the action was to ensure awareness of preventive measures gets to everybody in his area.

The monarch restated that his community was adhering strictly to the lock down rules, especially the ban on social gathering.