Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Twenty four hours to the expiration of the deadline given by Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma to for markets in the state to shut down, citizens have it the market panic buying food items and other essentials to last them till when the food markets reopen.

Our correspondent who went round the major markets reports that food vendors took advantage of the panic buying to increase the prices of their goods.

The commodities in hot demand include staple foods, vegetables and meat.

Similarly, banks in the state witnessed more customers than usual just as all ATM centres were crowded with customers making panic withdrawals.