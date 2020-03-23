The International Network for Corporate Social Responsibility (IN-CSR), in response to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, has announced that its training programmes will now be online.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, the President of IN-CSR, Mr. Eustace Onuegbu, said the move is aimed at “keeping everyone safe and healthy until the situation is normalised.”

Onuegbu stated that, “all our training programmes are now available online where the students can interact with the instructor in real time through videoconferencing and other online platforms.”

He said, “for certification courses, PECB KATE software will be used to enable you electronically access all training materials, and you’ll be able to write the exams online from the comfort of your homes through PECB exams app. For non-certification courses, there are usually no exams.” In a bid to encourage and incentivise existing and prospective candidates, the IN-CSR president said a 40 per cent discount has been approved for all the training programmes, saying candidates can register online at [email protected] or [email protected]