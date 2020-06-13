The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night reported 501 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, a high for new cases of the disease recorded in a single day.

The Centre confirmed Lagos, the FCT and Kano as reported the highest cases with 195, 50 and 42 new patients, respectively.

Other figures reported by state include:

Kaduna-27

Edo-26

Oyo-22

Imo-21

Gombe-17

Benue-12

Enugu-12

Delta-11

Anambra-11

Ebonyi-10

Nasarawa-9

Ogun-9

Bauchi-8

Kebbi-4

Akwa Ibom-3

Jigawa-3

Katsina-3

Yobe-2

Borno-2

Kwara-1

Ondo-1

As of late Saturday night, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased to 15,682, out of which 5,101 cases have been discharged, and 407 deaths have occurred as a result of the disease.