The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night reported 501 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, a high for new cases of the disease recorded in a single day.
The Centre confirmed Lagos, the FCT and Kano as reported the highest cases with 195, 50 and 42 new patients, respectively.
Other figures reported by state include:
Kaduna-27
Edo-26
Oyo-22
Imo-21
Gombe-17
Benue-12
Enugu-12
Delta-11
Anambra-11
Ebonyi-10
Nasarawa-9
Ogun-9
Bauchi-8
Kebbi-4
Akwa Ibom-3
Jigawa-3
Katsina-3
Yobe-2
Borno-2
Kwara-1
Ondo-1
As of late Saturday night, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased to 15,682, out of which 5,101 cases have been discharged, and 407 deaths have occurred as a result of the disease.
Leave a Reply