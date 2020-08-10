Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has said that 85 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 20 States still remain with no testing done and no case reported.

Fives States account for 60 per cent of cumulative cases; while 689 of the 774 LGAs have reported a case.

The Chairman of PTF on COVID-19 pandemic and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure on Monday at the briefing of the Task Force.

Mustapha said Nigeria, with 46,577 confirmed cases and 945 cumulative deaths, remains respectively the third and fourth highest in these parameters.

He reiterated the warning that Nigeria is yet to reach the peak of the pandemic.

‘Therefore, the low test/case confirmation numbers coming out daily should not be misinterpreted to mean that we have overcome. We have over time ramped up testing but more needs to be done to raise the quantum of test per million,’ he said.

The SGF said the key sectors that the PTF will be watching in addition to general level of compliance are the education and transportation sectors.

Mustapha said: ‘Schools are gradually reopening with the commencement of preparations for critical examinations.

‘Guidelines have already been issued by the Federal Ministry of Education to all stakeholders.

‘For the transportation sector, the PTF continues to follow the developments in railway and air transportation respectively. Nigerians and sector stakeholders are admonished to ensure compliance with the various non-pharmaceutical measures already in place. The PTF and the Federal Ministry of Aviation are working rapidly towards reopening of the international flights.

‘The PTF will also be looking closely at the issue of Risk Communication and Community Engagement. Messaging and consultations shall be intensified to drive the level of awareness and compliance to the wider population using mediums and platforms that are most effective generally and specifically.’

The PTF chair, commended many survivors of COVID-19 for telling their stories and sharing them in the social media.

‘The stories of those who doubted the existence of the virus and became unfortunately infected and are now expressing appreciation for timely intervention of the case management team provide compelling proof that the virus is real,’ he said.

Mustapha stressed that Nigeria continues to play its role in supporting the fight against COVID-19 on the West Africa sub-region.

He said, the Nigerian Airforce distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and medical supplies donated by the West African Health Organisation and other partners to member states in the region.

The PTF chair said: ‘However, to show true leadership against the pandemic, we, as a people and country need to contain the virus by doing all we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the country at large.’