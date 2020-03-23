Statistics from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) show that Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have maintained an upward climb, with a current total of 36 confirmed cases.

As of 10.35 am Monday, March 23rd, the country had recorded one death, believed to be that of Mr Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the PPMC who died in Abuja early this morning.

The country currently has a total of 33 active cases who are in various hospitals in Abuja, Lagos, Oyo and other states.

At the same time, two of the cases have been discharged, one of them being the Italian man – the first to bring the COVID-19 into Nigeria.