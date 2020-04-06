Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

NCDC, in a tweet late Monday night, indicated that the latest cases were confirmed in Kwara (2), Edo (2), Rivers (1) and FCT (1).

It said: “As at 09:30 pm 6th April, there are 238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 35 patients have been discharged with five deaths.”

Meanwhile, breakdown of cases by state indicated that Lagos is at the top of the list with 120 cases, FCT- 48, Osun- 20, Oyo- 9, Edo- 11, Bauchi- 6, Akwa Ibom- 5, Kaduna- 5, Ogun- 4, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Benue- 1, Ondo- 1 and Kwara- 2.