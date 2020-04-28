Residents of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, and other parts of the state on Tuesday complied with the total lockdown directive by Governor Douye Diri.

Diri had declared a one week stay at home order in the state following the confirmation of the index case of the lethal COVID-19 in the state.

Residents that had openly flouted several preventive measures adopted by the state government without serious reprimand from the state task force however had no difficulty in staying indoors.

Investigations around Yenagoa indicated that very few businesses that are on the essential list opened for business while many businesses that are into telecoms, banking , oil gas were under lock and key because of the directive.

The Bayelsa State government in order to ensure essential business opened has given clarification about those exempted from the stay-at-home directive of the governor.

The governor’s acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement explained that banks, foodstuff sellers in markets and vehicles conveying foodstuff, supermarkets as well as petrol and gas stations were exempted from the stay-at-home directive.

Others are pharmaceuticals outlets, telecoms services operators, oil and gas services firms, medical and health personnel, civil servants on grade level 13 and above, and, of course, the military and other law enforcement personnel. The list also includes journalists, newspaper distributors and vendors. The governor’s aide stated that the clarification became necessary to reduce panic buying and to douse tension among residents.