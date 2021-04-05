From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The government of India has donated a consignment of 100,000 doses of made-in-India Covishield vaccines to Nigeria.

High Commission of India in Nigeria, in a statement by Vipul Mesariya, who is on the staff of its political and information section, said the vaccines manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing facility, arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from Mumbai on March 26.

Mesariya disclosed that the consignment was delivered to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) by the High Commission of India.

Presenting the vaccines, Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thaku, said the supply of the vaccines to Nigeria was in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment, made at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2020, that “India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help humanity in fighting COVID-9.”