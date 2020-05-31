Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed determination to conduct some bye-elections ahead of the Edo and Ondo states governorship elections to test-run and fine-tune its modified processes in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who made the disclosure during the first virtual meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), further revealed hat the Commission will equally understudy countries like Mali and South Korea that conducted elections under the pandemic to learn from their experiences.

Reiterating that the arrangements for the two governorship polls will remain sacrosanct, the INEC boss revealed that some political parties have notified the Commission of the dates for conduct of their party primaries leading to the nomination of their candidates for the polls.

“The Commission is convinced that electoral activities can resume but in full compliance with the advisory issued by health authorities. Consequently, the end of tenure governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states scheduled for September 19, 2020 and October 10, 2020, respectively will proceed as planned.