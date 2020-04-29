Chinenye Anuforo

Inlaks Limited, an integrated technology solutions provider, has announced a donation of power and information technology equipment worth N12 million to support the battle against Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Two units of 30KVA Uninterruptible Power Systems (UPS), as well as a Multimedia digital screen, were delivered and installed at the Onikan Isolation Centre as the Lagos State government intensifies efforts in tackling the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In recognition of its long-standing relationship with GTBank, Inlaks Limited joined hands with the bank to provide clean and uninterrupted power for medical equipment at the isolation centre.

The power system at the Onikan Isolation Centre, Lagos is expected to deliver continuous and conditioned power that can provide life support for patients; aid accuracy in testing and data collection; ensure constant illumination of the centre; improve the life span of medical equipment as well as the productivity of health care workers.

In addition, Inlaks provided a Multimedia digital screen to further aid widespread public sensitization and awareness creation. The gadget is a channel best suited for dissemination of authentic news, updates and information related to COVID-19 and measures to curb the spread.

Inlaks Managing Director/CEO, African Operations, Femi Adeoti stated, “From global indications, it is clear that curbing the spread of coronavirus outbreak is a responsibility for all. As cases rapidly increase in Nigeria, government, non-government institutions, and individuals need to work together to bring an end to this pandemic.

“ Containing the spread of the virus requires aggressive and collective contribution in terms of time, energy, and resources from every possible sector. Knowing the importance of power supply in managing Isolation Centres, relying on resources from our sub brands – Inlaks Power and Inlaks Energy, we can channel our support majorly towards ensuring regular power supply in isolation centres.

“We commend the efforts of governments, health workers and international bodies in the face of the situation. We are keen to contribute our resources to the collective effort that will ensure a swift and effective response to the pandemic.’’

With the growing concerns around the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, Inlaks is imploring members of the public to observe social distancing and other safety regulations put in place by relevant government agencies across the country.

Inlaks is a leading system integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company partners leading OEMs in the technology industry to provide world-class information technology solutions that exceed the needs of its customers.

Over the years, Inlaks has built a reputation as the foremost ICT and Infrastructure Solutions Provider, helping customers effectively seize new market and service opportunities.