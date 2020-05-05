As part of its corporate responsibility, the International Breweries Plc. (IBPlc), has donated over N100 million worths of medical consumables to support the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria. Specifically the company’s donation went to the governments of Anambra, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Rivers and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The company said millions of naira was committed to providing medical consumables including COVID -19 test kits, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the frontline workers and medical personnel: coveralls, hand gloves and infra-red thermometers.

The company further said it has distributed over 30,000 bottles of hand sanitisers to hospitals/government institutions, and communities as well as 60,000 bottles of its nutritious non-alcoholic beverages (Beta Malt and Grand Malt). The malt donated to support the food distribution drive by the government in various states, the company said was in addition to the N10m donated by the Trophy Stout brand (during an e-concert by TuFace) to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for the procurement of test kits.