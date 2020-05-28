Sunday Ani

The Migrant Project (TMP) Nigeria, has raised the alarm over the fate of irregular migrants, saying, thousands of them currently face severe humanitarian conditions, due to the impact of Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement made available to the Daily Sun yesterday, and signed by the group’s Team Lead, Tayo Elegbede, over 300 migrants are stranded on the Mediterranean sea, after several European countries shut their ports against them in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

He said thousands of Europe-bound irregular migrants from Africa, who were stranded in transit countries like Niger, Algeria and Libya, live in unhealthy and overcrowded spaces without food, water and basic hygiene.

“The reality of the global pandemic leaves both regular and irregular migrants stranded, however, the burden is heavier on irregular migrants, especially those en route,” Elegbede said.

Elegbede expressed concern that the pandemic would lead to desperation to migrate irregularly, following the economic and social impact of the virus, which, would in turn lead to a rise in criminal acts such as human trafficking and exploitation.

“COVID-19 has changed everything, migration inclusive. Countries have, and will continue to redefine migration policies and pacts. Online and offline, criminal networks will devise and present new tatics to swindle, smuggle and traffick unsuspecting migrants, particularly, the desperate ones. Hence, we urge Nigerians to be cautious of their migration decisions at the moment and post COVID-19,” Elegbede said.