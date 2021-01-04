By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

Stand-up comedian Atunyota Akpobome, popularly known as “Alibaba”, has urged Nigerians to be cautious and keep safe, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is real.

Alibaba said that having just survived the deadly virus Nigerians should desist from describing the COVID-19 pandemic as a scam.

The comedian thanked Govenir Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Prof Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health, and other caregivers who worked tirelessly to keep him alive at the Yaba Isolation Centre where he was quarantined.

‘COVID-19 is real. Don’t let anyone tell you it is a scam. I just came out of isolation, several people died, while I was there. Some of my close friends know and they were very supportive.

‘I thank the Lagos State governor, the Commissioner of Health, Managing Director of the COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Yaba, doctors, especially Dr Nifemi, who are risking their lives to keep us alive. Thanks also to the nurses.

‘COVID-19 is real. Observe all the protocols, people are dying, and it is not a joke. In fact, anyone who says COVID-19 is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool,’ Alibaba wrote on his Instagram page.