A leading public health official in Italy has sparked controversy by saying Cristiano Ronaldo and his fellow Serie A players should all receive an early Covid-19 vaccination.

Virologist Professor Matteo Bassetti believes that if leading footballers get the jab now, not only will Serie A be able to continue uninterrupted but it would help convince sceptics to get vaccinated.

But his comments sparked a huge backlash with Italy’s vaccine programme already trailing behind most of Europe with many elderly and sick people still waiting for their first dose.

