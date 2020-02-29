Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has described as false, a news on the social media that a cab driver who drove an Italian victim of Coronavirus from Lagos to Ogun, was demanding a ransom of N100m or spread the virus.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Kunle Somorin, who spoke to our correspondent on phone on Saturday morning, said the news was not only false but fake.

A social media platform had reported that the cab driver identified in the report as Adewale Isaac Olorogun, was diagnosed to have contracted the deadly virus from his passenger he took from Lagos to a cement company in Ogun.

He was reported to have escaped from the hospital and sent a message to the Ogun State Commissioner for Health to organise a sum of N100m for his family or he would start to spread the virus all over the country.

But Somorin, said the report was untrue, adding that no such message was either received by the Health Commissioner or the state government.

He stated that investigation carried out to determine the veracity of the report proved the story was concocted by the writer.

Somorin, however, urged the people to disregard such report, saying the state had put a mechanism in place to ensure the virus is contained.